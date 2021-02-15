Approaching winter storm prompts tractor-trailer restrictions in New Jersey, Pennsylvania

TRENTON, N.J., and HARRISBURG, Pa. — As a winter storm bears down on parts of the northeastern U.S., agencies in New Jersey and Pennsylvania implement tractor-trailer restrictions. Nonessential travel is discouraged. Those who must travel in states affected by the winter storms should check the states’ 511 traveler-information websites for current road conditions, restrictions and closures.

New Jersey

Effective since 8 a.m. local time Monday, Feb. 15, the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) has issued commercial vehicle restrictions on multiple Interstate highways. These restrictions do not apply to the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, Atlantic City Expressway and other routes noted below.

Winter weather is expected Monday, particularly in central and north Jersey, and travel restrictions are being coordinated with neighboring states. In addition to the commercial restrictions, all motorists are strongly encouraged to stay off the roads Monday.

Commercial vehicle travel restriction will be in place for the entire length of the following highways in both directions:

Interstate 78, from the Pennsylvania border to Interstate 95 (New Jersey Turnpike);

Interstate 80, from the Pennsylvania border to Interstate 95 (New Jersey Turnpike);

Interstate 280, from Interstate 80 to Interstate 95 (New Jersey Turnpike);

Interstate 287, from New Jersey Route 440 to the New York State border; and

New Jersey Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to Interstate 287.

The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:

All tractor trailers (exceptions listed in the administrative order);

Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks;

Passenger vehicles pulling trailers;

Recreational vehicles; and

Motorcycles.

This restriction DOES NOT apply to:

The New Jersey Turnpike;

The Garden State Parkway;

The Atlantic City Expressway;

Interstate 76;

Interstate 195;

Interstate 295; or

Interstate 676.

In addition, restrictions do not apply to public safety vehicles or to sworn and civilian public safety personnel, as well as other personnel directly supporting health care facilities or critical infrastructure such, as providing fuel or food.

For current travel conditions in New Jersey, visit www.511nj.org.

Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) plan to implement restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, and continuing until road conditions warrant their removal.

Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

Effective at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, Tier One vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways:

Interstate 70, from the West Virginia border to the Pennsylvania Turnpike;

Interstate 76 (Pennsylvania Turnpike mainline) in both directions, from the Breezewood interchange (Exit 161) to the Ohio state border;

Interstate 79 (entire length);

Interstate 80, from Interstate 99 to the Ohio state border;

Interstate 86 (entire length);

Interstate 90 (entire length);

Interstate 279 (entire length);

Interstate 376 (entire length); and

Interstate 579 (entire length).

Under PennDOT’s Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motorcoaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATDs); and

Motorcycles.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel during the storm if possible. But if travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions. Freezing temperatures are expected during this event, so motorists should be aware of blowing and drifting snow, which can cause icy areas on roadways, including overpasses and bridges. With freezing temperatures, roads that only look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

To check travel conditions in Pennsylvania, visit www.511PA.com.