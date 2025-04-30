Arkansas police arrests Houston man after road rage incident on I-40

LONOKE, Ark. — A Texas man is in jail in Arkansas after a road rage incident on Interstate 40 just outside of North Little Rock, Ark.

The Arkansas State Police report that at approximately 11:45 a.m., on April 26, troopers responded to a road rage incident involving gunfire on Interstate 40 westbound near the 175-mile marker in Lonoke County.

Authorities say that the victim reported that a black Cadillac sedan with Texas license plates pulled alongside his vehicle, and the driver fired a weapon at him. After briefly leaving the roadway, the victim managed to maintain control of his vehicle. He was not injured and his vehicle was not struck by gunfire.

At around 1:45 p.m., ASP Troopers located the suspect vehicle traveling westbound on I-30 near Prescott and conducted a traffic stop near Hope.

The passenger, identified as Michael Evans, 35, of Houston, Texas, was charged with Committing a Terroristic Act, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm from a Vehicle, Aggravated Assault, and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

Two semi-automatic pistols were found and seized from the rear floorboard of the Cadillac. It was also discovered that a juvenile was present in the suspect vehicle during the incident.

Evans was transported to the Lonoke County Detention Center.