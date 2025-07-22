Arkansas police release more information on fatal crashes on I-30

FULTON, Ark. – The investigation is continuing after a series of crashes on Interstate 30 in Arkansas on Monday morning.

The Arkansas State Police (ASP) says the wrecks occurred between Hope and Fulton going westbound and were responsible for three deaths and several injuries. One crash included three 18-wheelers, and another was a hit and run.

The ASP says at approximately 1 a.m. on Monday, July 21, troopers responded to a fatal hit-and-run collision near the 18-mile marker of I-30. The victim, Jonathan Gary Williams, 44, of Sherwood, Ark., was working as an Arkansas Department of Transportation contractor at the time of the incident. Williams was operating from a specialized trailer, applying reflectors to the roadway center line, when he was struck and killed by a 2004 Buick Century. The driver of the Buick fled the scene on foot and has not yet been located.

At around 2:15 a.m., Troopers responded to a second, two-vehicle collision near the 19-mile marker, which resulted in minor injuries. The drivers involved were treated at the scene.

A third collision occurred near the 20-mile marker westbound, involving three tractor-trailers and a pickup truck.

Passengers of the pickup, Jonathan Garcia, 25, and Javier Rivera, 61, both of Hope, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another passenger of the pickup were transported to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

No details on the cuase of the crash involving the trucks were released.

The westbound lanes of I-30 between Hope and Fulton were temporarily closed to allow for investigation and cleanup. One westbound lane reopened at approximately 9 a.m., and all lanes reopened around noon.