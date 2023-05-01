Arkansas set to deploy work zone cameras to nab speeders

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Come August, speeders in Arkansas interstate work zones may find themselves on camera with a trooper waiting up ahead to issue a citation.

A new Arkansas law — Act 707 — will allow speed enforcement devices to capture photos of cars whose drivers are speeding through the work zones.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the photos will be instantly transmitted to an officer stationed at the end of the zone; at that point, the officer will decide whether to issue a citation.

ARDOT officials say the goal isn’t to write more tickets, it’s to raise awareness about safety in work zones.

Drivers will also be notified via new signage that speed cameras are being used, ARDOT says.

The cameras will only be deployed in work zones.