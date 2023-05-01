Oregon officials seeking public input on new transportation plan

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODT) is drafting a new 25-year transportation plan and is seeking public input on the measure.

A public meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, via this Zoom link.

A draft plan (PDF) plan is available online, and comments can be made through an online form, available on the ODT website through May 12.

The hearing is open to everyone and accommodations to participate are available.

“The purpose of the Oregon Transportation Plan (OTP) is to define the long-term transportation policy for the movement of people and goods across the state, including setting the framework for policies and strategies in the present-day to 2050,” a news release stated. “This is the overarching transportation plan for Oregon, setting a framework to support people biking, walking or rolling, driving or riding in cars, buses, trains, or planes to their destinations. The OTP also supports the movement of goods by freight on roads, railways, waterways, and by air. It recognizes that the transportation system is grossly underfunded today but also strives to get to a better tomorrow with actions that balance the realities of what can be done with the needs for what should be done.”