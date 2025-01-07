Arkansas State Police seek answers in fatal incident at rest stop

OZARK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) has been asked to investigate the death of a Texas man found deceased at the Interstate 40 rest area near Ozark.
German Portillo-Batres, 59, of Richmond, Texas, was discovered lying on the shoulder of the rest stop access road by a motorist at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Saturday.
The deceased will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, where the manner and cause of death will be determined. The Ozark Police Department requested ASP CID investigate. The investigation is ongoing.