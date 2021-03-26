ATA advisory board to help strengthen relationships between trucking industry, law enforcement

ARLINGTON, Va. — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) on March 24 announced the formation of the Law Enforcement Advisory Board (LEAB), a new panel that will advise the ATA on ways to grow and strengthen relationships between the trucking industry and law-enforcement organizations across the country.

The board is comprised of ATA members who have previous experience in federal, state and local law enforcement, as well as current and retired law-enforcement officials who have contributed positively to the partnership between both groups.

“No two groups have a stronger and more consistent presence on our nation’s highways than law-enforcement officers and American truckers,” said Chris Spear, president and CEO of ATA. “Therein lies a strategic opportunity for greater collaboration, increased communication and new bonds. The incredible depth and breadth of experience represented on this board will be an invaluable asset for our industry, the law enforcement community, and the safety of the motoring public alike.”

The 22 members of the advisory board include representatives of motor carriers, including drivers, as well as consultants, insurance experts, law-enforcement professionals and more.

The board will meet bimonthly to identify areas of opportunity and provide recommendations on priority issues. During its inaugural meeting, held virtually last week, the board identified the primary issues it will focus on in the coming weeks and months, including combatting human trafficking; increasing truck parking capacity and ensuring driver safety at rest stops; commercial motor vehicle safety and security; and enhancing access to training for drivers and company safety personnel.

The 22 LEAB members include:

Derek Barrs, HNTB Corp.;

Joe Allen Boyd, a professional driver for Walmart Inc.;

Tim Cardwell, National High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Assistance Center;

Rick Cates, Marsh USA Inc.;

Butch Day, Yellow Corp.;

Jeff DeVere, DeVere Public Affairs and Consulting;

Floyd Dixon, FedEx Freight;

Fred Fakkema, Zonar Systems Inc.;

Jeff Ferber, ABF Freight System;

Kent Grisham, Nebraska Trucking Association;

Chris Harris, ABF Freight System;

Parker Harrison, Old Dominion Freight Line;

Jim Kochenderfer, Werner Enterprises;

Mike Martin, Old Dominion Freight Line;

John McKown, a professional driver for UPS Freight;

Ray Miller, McAnally Wilkins Insurance;

Dana Moore, Texas Trucking Association;

Myron Rau, South Dakota Trucking Association;

John Spiros, Roehl Transport;

Jeffrey Tippit, City of La Porte Police Department;

Christopher Vinson, Midlothian Police Department; and

Donnie Ware, ABF Freight System.

LEAB members have current or previous affiliation with the following 27 law-enforcement entities: