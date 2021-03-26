Women of Trucking: Volvo Group’s Mary Beth Halprin ‘born into’ transportation industry

In honor of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) recognizes the growing number of women who are supporting the trucking industry and working to keep America moving forward.

Mary Beth Halprin, who serves as vice president of public relations and corporate affairs for Volvo Group North America, joined the company in 2019. However, her roots in the transportation industry — and in marketing and communications — go back more than two decades.

Raised in Michigan, Halprin grew up in the heart of the automotive industry. Her father was a car designer for Ford Motor Co., and his career inspired three of his daughters, including Halprin, to join the transportation industry.

“I was born into the industry. I got my passion and foundation from growing up around so many who worked in various parts of the business,” Halprin shared, adding that she was also inspired by her sisters. One sister was an electrical engineer and one was a regional field rep for Ford dealers; both were among only a handful of few women in their career fields at the time.

Working in the trucking industry is a passion for Mary Beth.

“It’s something I truly enjoy,” she said. “I am humbled by how important trucking and transportation is to the U.S. economy. The industry itself is truly a global village.”

Halprin said she is proud of the trucking industry’s philanthropic outreach, citing the role of many companies, including the Volvo Group, in helping those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the most recent industry relief efforts to help Texans recovering from severe weather.

“To me, (my job is) fulfilling on so many levels because, I can see the way the industry impacts people’s lives,” she said.

In addition, Halprin said she enjoys being a part of the innovations taking place within the trucking industry, adding there is a “need for all types of talent, skills and experiences.”

“This is one of the best times to be part of the trucking industry,” she explained. “We are driving many new emerging technologies. We are reshaping how transportation of the future will look, be powered and how we will improve our environment. That’s exciting!”

One of the items on Halprin’s bucket list is to earn her commercial driver’s license and have the chance to drive a truck on the open road.