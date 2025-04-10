ATA backing federal cargo theft legislation

WASHINGTON — Legislation is being considered at the federal level sponsored by a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers titled Combating Organized Retail Crime Act.

The American Trucking Association put its endorsement behind the measure on Thursday.

According to reports, the bill seeks to establish a unified, federal response to the proliferation of cargo theft perpetrated by criminals who often operate across state and international borders.

In a press release issued Thursday, the ATA stated that thieves targeting freight shipments are costing the supply chain up to $35 billion annually and fueling price inflation for consumers.

The ATA also states that strategic theft has risen 1,500% since the first quarter of 2021, and the average value per theft is over $200,000.

Cargo theft comes in many forms and causes significant financial losses and operational disruptions, whether it involves imitating a legitimate company, pilfering goods over time, breaking into a parked tractor-trailer, double-brokering fraud, or holding freight hostage. Increasingly, thieves are employing sophisticated cyber methods to steal product.

“The trucking industry takes great pride in delivering America’s freight safely and on time; however, the billions of tons of goods transported by trucks from coast to coast have increasingly become a prime target for organized crime rings, including transnational organizations, putting truck drivers at risk and raising costs for consumers,” said American Trucking Associations President & CEO Chris Spear. “ATA commends this bipartisan group of leaders for addressing this alarming trend and safeguarding our supply chain. By empowering federal agencies to improve cooperation across jurisdictions and ramp up enforcement actions, this bill would strike an effective blow against organized crime.”

Due to the complex nature of cargo theft, only the federal government has the authority, resources, and technical abilities to mount an effective defense. The Combating Organized Retail Crime Act would enhance legal frameworks; improve enforcement capabilities; and foster coordination among federal, state, and local agencies.

ATA added security—including cargo theft and cyber threats—to its list of strategic priorities last year.