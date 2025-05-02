National Moving Month: ATA offers tips for choosing movers

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations and ATA Moving and Storage Conference are marking National Moving Month and the start of peak moving season by sharing tips to help consumers select a reputable mover and avoid potential scams.

“For the millions of Americans who relocate each year, moving can be a time of high anxiety,” said Dan Hilton, ATA’s moving and storage executive director. “Fortunately, there are more than 8,000 professional movers nationwide who have the expertise needed to help get their household goods where they need to go. Choosing a reputable moving company is the best way families can ensure a stress-free process. During National Moving Month, we recognize the hardworking and dedicated individuals who handle their customers’ possessions with the utmost care.”

More than two million Americans move between states between May and September.

Avoid Costly Moving Mistakes

“While it can be tempting to move ‘on the cheap,’ this can lead to a costly mistake,” Hilton said. “Criminal networks are becoming more sophisticated and organized to prey on the stress that a move can often create, enabling unsuspecting consumers to be taken advantage of and defrauded. Consumers should always contact at least three moving companies, get estimates based on in-person or virtual surveys instead of a phone call, and be wary of ultra-low or ‘too-good-to-be-true’ estimates. Additionally, ATA’s Moving and Storage Conference is urging policymakers to pass legislation to crack down on rogue operators who do shoddy work, rip off customers, or hold goods hostage.”

Household Goods Shipping Consumer Protection Act

Every year, thousands of complaints are filed with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s National Consumer Complaint Database against disreputable movers. To help root out bad actors, ATA’s Moving and Storage Conference endorsed the Household Goods Shipping Consumer Protection Act, which would strengthen penalties and protect consumers.

Follow the Three “Rs”

While most professional movers are conscientious and dependable, following the “3 Rs” can help ensure a successful move:

Recognize the qualities of a reputable mover and the difference between a mover and a broker.

Research the moving companies you are considering and only use registered movers.

Read key documents from the U.S. Department of Transportation and all information provided by your mover.

In addition to the “3 Rs,” consumers should visit moving.org, where they can explore movers in their area.

Tips for a Successful Move

To help ensure a successful move, here are some additional tips consumers can follow:

Get at least three in-home estimates. Reputable movers will want to see your home and your goods before telling you the cost of a move, just like a professional contractor will want to see your home before estimating the cost of a project.

Research your moving companies. Interstate movers must be registered with the U.S. Department of Transportation and have a DOT Number and the correct operating authorities. You can look them up at ProtectYourMove.gov.

Know your rights and obligations as a consumer. For interstate moves, moving companies must provide you with two documents: “Ready to Move?” and “Your Rights and Responsibilities When You Move.” Read these documents thoroughly and ask questions if there is something you do not understand.

Avoid large down-payments. While some movers may ask for a small deposit to hold a date, any company who asks for large deposits or full payment upfront – especially in cash or through a service such as Venmo – should be avoided.

Read all paperwork and never sign a blank document. Professional movers ensure that all agreements between you and the mover are in writing. Keep copies of all paperwork (either as printouts or saved PDFs) for future reference, especially your bill of lading, which is the contract between you and your mover.

Understand the difference between a mover and a broker. Brokers will book your move and then sell it to a different company to do the actual move. Be wary that many scam companies operate as Internet-only brokers without proper DOT registration – if you cannot find them on ProtectYourMove.gov, this is a red-flag.

Consider liability options and valuation. Know how much your goods are worth and make an informed choice of liability protections when booking your move. What you select will determine what the mover will be responsible for in case of loss or damage. Always take valuable documents and other items with you.

Ask questions. Any reputable moving company knows that moving, while exciting, can also be challenging, and they are happy to assist in any way possible. If a company is unhelpful or refuses to answer questions or take time to alleviate your concerns, look for a different company that is more willing to assist.