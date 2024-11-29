Authorities blame big rig’s unsafe lane change for crash in New York

BREWSTER, N.Y. — According to a report from the Mid Hudson News, traffic on I-684 near the Putnam-Westchester, New Your county line came to a standstill thanks to a four vehicle crash that sent a North Salem woman to the hospital and scattered debris over a large area.

The report further stated that state police said the mishap was caused when a tractor trailer rig operated by a 66 year old man from Arkansas was traveling southbound and conducted an unsafe lane change.

Troop K Public Information Officer Trooper A.J. Hicks relayed to the New York media outlet that the 18 wheeler struck a Chrysler driven by Nancy Welo, 67. who lost control of her car, struck the median guide rail, overturned and entered the northbound lane of traffic where it collided with a septic tank truck operated by Alec Barnes, 30, of Brewster. The truck left the roadway, struck an earthen embankment and overturned down a gulley.

Hicks said debris from the truck then slammed into a Porsche driven by a resident of Sherman, Connecticut.

Welo was taken by members of the North Salem Volunteer Ambulance Corps to the Westchester Medical Center for treatment of what were described as non-life threatening injuries, according to the news report.

The operator of the big rig was summoned by police.

Traffic was halted northbound along Route 684 for a time allowing emergency responders to care for the injured and investigate the mishap.

Southbound traffic leaving Putnam County also resembled a parking lot for several hours due to the collision.