Average diesel prices drop across US

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel is down across the nation.
According to the Energy Information Administration, as of Oct. 9, the price sat at $4.498 per gallon. That’s down from $4.593 per gallon on Oct. 2.
The cheapest prices can be found along the Gulf Coast at $4.139 per gallon, while the highest prices are in California at $6.178 per gallon.
In the Midwest, expect to pay $4.376 per gallon on average, while the average price in the Rocky Mountain region sat at $4.717 on Oct. 9.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.