Average US diesel price rises above $4 a gallon

By John Worthen -
The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in the U.S. has risen above $4 a gallon for the first time since December 2023.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Truck drivers across the nation are paying more for a gallon of diesel than they were a week ago.

The average price for a gallon of diesel has risen above $4 a gallon for the first time since Dec. 4, 2023, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The price sits at $4.109 per gallon as of Feb. 12, up from $3.899 per gallon on Feb. 5 and $3.867 per gallon on Jan. 29.

Prices were up across the nation, with the highest average in California at $5.250 per gallon.

The lowest price is along the Gulf Coast at $3.865 per gallon, according to the EIA.

Global stocks of diesel and other middle distillates are below normal and prices could start to rise quickly if the industrial economies of North America and Western Europe emerge from their lingering recession in 2024, according to Reuters.

 

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

