Average US diesel prices continue to drop

By The Trucker News Staff -
The price for a gallon of diesel fuel in the U.S. has been steadily declining over the past several weeks, according to the Energy Information Administration.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in the U.S. continues to slide downward.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), as of Monday, May 22, the price sat at $3.888 per gallon, down from $3.897 per gallon on May 15 and $3.922 per gallon on May 8.

The lowest prices can be found on the Gulf Coast, where the average price sits at $3.579, down from $3.593 on May 15 and $3.613 on May 8, according to the EIA.

Though the highest average prices are along the West Coast and in California, those prices have seen declines as well.

EIA statistics show that the price in California is at $4.825 per gallon on average, down from $4.847 on May 8. The price showed no movement up or down between May 15 and May 22, however.

dfuelnew

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

