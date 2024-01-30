Average US diesel prices inch up in latest EIA report

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in the U.S. is on the rise, with some areas seeing prices above $4 for the first time in weeks.
According to the latest statistics from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the current average price sits at $3.867 per gallon, up from $3.838 per gallon on Jan. 22.
Prices are a mixed bag of ups and downs across the nation.
Along the East Coast, the average price sits above $4 for the first time since Jan 1. The price is up to $4.043 per gallon from $3.979 on Jan. 22, according to the EIA.
The highest average price per gallon is in California at $5.078 per gallon. However, that’s down from the Jan. 22 price of $5.092.
Along the Gulf Coast, drivers can find the cheapest prices in the nation at $3.644 per gallon on average, up from $3.684 per gallon on Jan. 22.
Average prices along the West Coast (less California) are up above $4 once again after a week of reprieve. The current average sits at $4.011, up from $3.992 on Jan. 22.
