Average US diesel prices on the rise, EIA reports

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average diesel fuel prices — for the most part — across the nation are up once again, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

This comes after several weeks of declines.

According to the EIA’s July 10 report, the price currently sits at $3.806, up from $3.767 on July 3.

The only regions of the nation that saw declines were in New England and in the Rocky Mountains, where the average price is down from $4.090 on July 3 to $4.074 on July 10, and from $3.950 on July 3 to $3.939 on July 10, respectively, EIA statistics show.

The highest prices are in California, which saw an average gallon rise from $4.762 on July 3 to $4.821 on July 10.

The nation’s lowest prices can be found along the Gulf Coast at $3.505 per gallon on average, up from $3.468 per gallon on July 3.