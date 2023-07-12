TheTrucker.com
Average US diesel prices on the rise, EIA reports

By The Trucker News Staff
After several weeks of declines, the average price for a gallon of diesel is on the rise around most areas of the country, according to the Energy Information Administration.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average diesel fuel prices — for the most part — across the nation are up once again, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

This comes after several weeks of declines.

According to the EIA’s July 10 report, the price currently sits at $3.806, up from $3.767 on July 3.

The only regions of the nation that saw declines were in New England and in the Rocky Mountains, where the average price is down from $4.090 on July 3 to $4.074 on July 10, and from $3.950 on July 3 to $3.939 on July 10, respectively, EIA statistics show.

The highest prices are in California, which saw an average gallon rise from $4.762 on July 3 to $4.821 on July 10.

The nation’s lowest prices can be found along the Gulf Coast at $3.505 per gallon on average, up from $3.468 per gallon on July 3.

Screenshot 2023 07 11 215548

 

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

