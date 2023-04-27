Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania, leaders say they aren’t keen on truck parking lot in their community

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania town has said no — at least for now — to a trucking company’s proposal to create a trucking parking lot there.

Philadelphia-based Shax Express Cargo Inc. officials say they want to build a private lot in Bensalem Township for their rigs, but the town council tabled the measure over concerns of increased traffic in the area, according to a report on phillyburbs.com.

Shax has a fleet of 30 tractors and 35 trailers and wants to construct a 48-space, 2.75-acre lot to allow their drivers to park overnight while on rest breaks.

According to phillyburbs.com, Bensalem Township Council Vice President Joseph Pilieri said he’s grown tired of companies using Bensalem as a parking lot, and argued the Shax project brings zero benefits to the township.

Additionally, Pilieri noted that township residents would be on the hook for repairing roads that may become damaged by the increased traffic, and have to address quality-of-life concerns residents along Street Road may have, the website stated.

“The business is not in Bensalem. The business is in Philadelphia, and that’s where it’s staying,” Pilieri said, according to phillyburbs.com. “So (the developer) is just using Bensalem as the parking lot for this company. It’s not bringing any extra jobs to Bensalem, and it’s not bringing any extra income to Bensalem; it’s just going to pay whatever the land real estate taxes are, so it’s not really doing anything beneficial for Bensalem, besides more traffic through Street Road and I-95 and the surrounding areas.”

Bensalem Township Council is allowing the developer the opportunity to resubmit development plans.