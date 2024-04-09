Best Fleets to Drive For conference underway in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Day two of the 2024 Best Fleets to Drive For conference is underway at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Tuesday, April 9, agenda begins with Best Fleets 2024: The Year in Review, followed by several workshops.

An awards presentation is scheduled for late morning, followed by lunch and another presentation.

The Top 20 Best Fleets, along with fleets entering the Hall of Fame, will be publicly recognized on stage. The two overall winners, in large and small fleet categories, will also be unveiled.

With an agenda heavily focused on education, the conference will dig deep into the trends, innovative ideas, and successful initiatives identified during the 2024 edition of the program.

Monday’s agenda focused on cyber security and problem solving.