Biden, DeSantis declare emergencies in Florida ahead of Nicole

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have declared states of emergency as Florida is preparing to be battered by Tropical Storm Nicole.

Biden ordered assistance to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from the storm, which began Nov. 7 and is ongoing.

The president’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) “to coordinate all disaster relief efforts that have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.”

The following counties are included in the federal action:

Alachua

Bradford

Brevard

Broward

Charlotte

Citrus

Clay

Collier

Desoto

Dixie

Duval

Flagler

Gilchrist

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Hernando

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Jefferson

Lake, Lee

Levy

Manatee

Marion

Martin

Miami-Dade

Nassau

Okeechobee

Orange

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco, Pinellas

Polk, Putnam

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Johns

St. Lucie

Sumter

Taylor

Volusia

Wakulla

Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida

Seminole Tribe of Florida.

FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide — at its discretion — equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct Federal assistance, under the public assistance program will be provided at 75% Federal funding.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell named Thomas J. McCool as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

For further information media should contact the FEMA news desk at 202-646-3272 or [email protected].

DeSantis also issued an emergency declaration for Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, DeSoto, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter and Volusia counties.

DeSantis’s declaration suspends enforcement of the registration requirements for some commercial motor vehicles that enter Florida to provide emergency services or supplies, to transport emergency equipment, supplies, or personnel or to transport FEMA mobile homes or office style mobile homes into or from Florida.

It also waives the hours-of-service requirements for such vehicles.

The declaration suspends the enforcement of the licensing and registration requirements under the International Fuel Tax Agreement for motor carriers or drivers operating commercial motor vehicles that are properly registered in other jurisdictions and that are participating in emergency relief efforts through the transportation of equipment and supplies or providing other assistance in the form of emergency services.