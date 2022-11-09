Fyda, Inc. acquires Buckeye Western Star of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fyda, Inc. has acquired Buckeye Western Star of Columbus and the Kalmar Ottawa business portion of Yard Trucks of Ohio, located in Cincinnati. The deal was inked Nov. 8, according to a news release.

“With this strategic purchase, Fyda Freightliner Columbus, Inc. is proud to offer sales, parts, service and body work for Western Star trucks, as well as provide sales, service, parts and rental for the Kalmar Ottawa products,” Gary Tiffan, general manager of Fyda’s Columbus and Zanesville operations, said.

The Buckeye Western Star operations have moved to the newly opened West Jefferson location for Fyda Freightliner Columbus, Inc.

“Western Star is the future of the vocational segment for Daimler Truck North America and Ottawa is the leading selling yard truck in the U.S. – we couldn’t be happier to add both lines to our Columbus dealership and the Kalmar Ottawa business to our Cincinnati location,” Tim Fyda, president of Fyda, said.

Fyda Freightliner Cincinnati, Inc. is keeping the current Yard Trucks of Ohio location at 11649 Reading Road in Cincinnati.

“We are excited to welcome the Buckeye Western Star and Yard Trucks of Ohio employees into the Fyda family,” Dan Ruhe, general manager for both the Cincinnati and Walton, KY dealerships, said. “The synergy and opportunities are exciting to everyone.”