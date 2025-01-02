Big rig driver dead after crash into California aqueduct

KERN COUNTY Calif. — According to news site KMPH in California, a driver is dead after a big rig crashed into an aqueduct on Sunday morning in Kern County.
California Highway Patrol stated the truck was traveling northbound on I-5 north of Grapevine Road when the driver veered to the right for unknown reasons, leaving the road.
CHP adds that the vehicle drove through an open field, eventually crashing into the aqueduct.
Emergency crews worked to remove the vehicle from the aqueduct and discovered the driver was dead.
