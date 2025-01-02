TheTrucker.com
Big rig driver dead after crash into California aqueduct

By Bruce Guthrie -
Driver dead after big rig crashes into Kern Co aqueduct (COURTESY OF KMPH)

KERN COUNTY Calif. — According to news site KMPH in California, a driver is dead after a big rig crashed into an aqueduct on Sunday morning in Kern County.

California Highway Patrol stated the truck was traveling northbound on I-5 north of Grapevine Road when the driver veered to the right for unknown reasons, leaving the road.

CHP adds that the vehicle drove through an open field, eventually crashing into the aqueduct.

Emergency crews worked to remove the vehicle from the aqueduct and discovered the driver was dead.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Bruce Guthrie
