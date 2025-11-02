Big rig hauling soda overturns in Washington

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. – Some drivers in Washington state had their commutes interrupted on Saturday morning.
According to a report from Fox13 television station in Seattle, a semi truck hauling soda overturned on Chelan County, Washington roads as slick roads led to a rollover crash along State Route 97. Traffic was diverted to SR-150 to SR-97A as clean up crews worked to reopen lanes.
The semi-truck was hauling a shipment of soda on Saturday morning when it slid and crashed on its side. Both lanes were blocked and shut down as troopers with the Washington State Patrol arrived on scene.
There was no report of any injuries resulting from the crash.
