Big rig hauling soda overturns in Washington

By Bruce Guthrie -
A semi truck hauling soda overturned on Chelan County, Washington roads as slick roads led to a rollover crash (Courtesy FOX13)

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. – Some drivers in Washington state had their commutes interrupted on Saturday morning.

According to a report from Fox13 television station in Seattle, a semi truck hauling soda overturned on Chelan County, Washington roads as slick roads led to a rollover crash along State Route 97. Traffic was diverted to SR-150 to SR-97A as clean up crews worked to reopen lanes.

The semi-truck was hauling a shipment of soda on Saturday morning when it slid and crashed on its side. Both lanes were blocked and shut down as troopers with the Washington State Patrol arrived on scene.

There was no report of any injuries resulting from the crash.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
