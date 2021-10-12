TheTrucker.com
Big rig pull to benefit Special Olympics

By The Trucker News Staff -
A team of people attempt to pull a fully-loaded UPS tractor-trailer as part of a fundraiser for Special Olympics. (Courtesy: the Big Brown Truck Pull

PADUCAH, Ken. — There are many ways to raise money for chairity — bake sales, garage sales, benefit concerts, etc.

But in Paducah, Kentucky, folks hook their bodies up to ropes and pull big rigs to help out the McCracken County Special Olympics.

Dubbed the Big Brown Truck Pull, dozens of teams compete in three different divisions to see who can pull a fully-loaded UPS 18-wheeler 12 feet the fastest.

This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Heartland Church in Paducah.

Pullers raise a minimum of $750 per team to compete. Prizes will be awarded for the fastest pull time in men’s, women’s and co-ed (minimum of six women) divisions, as well as to the team that shows the most team spirit and the team with the best team T-shirt or costume.

There will also be an award for the top fundraising Special Olympics athlete participant, top fundraising individual and top fundraising team.

Special Olympics is the world’s largest program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Participation in competitive events is open to all individuals 8 years of age or older.

