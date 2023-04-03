Big rig smashes Oklahoma Highway Patrol cruiser, fire truck

CATOOSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol cruiser and a fire truck were struck by an 18-wheeler on Friday, March 31, along Highway 412 in rural Oklahoma.

According to a Facebook post by the Catoosa Police Department, no injuries were reported.

“Ladies and gentlemen this is why we asked that you move over and slow down,” Catoosa Police Chief Ronnie Benight wrote in the Facebook post. “Today while our firemen and state troopers were investigating a rollover crash scene at Highway 412 and the Creek Turnpike a semi driver struck both a fire truck and state troopers patrol car. Thank God our public safety workers were able to scramble to safety and we’re not physically injured. A special thank you to God that our State Trooper wasn’t sitting in that patrol unit.”

Benight further wrote that “This post was not meant as an indictment of our truck driver’s who work hard insuring we have what he need on our tables. In my opinion many things led to this particular incident which also included the high winds which led us to be there in the first place. As we appreciate the support, let’s be kind to everyone. Thank you very much, Chief Benight.”

Further information about the crash has not yet been made available by law enforcement.