MHC truck dealership moves to new Colorado location

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Murphy-Hoffman Company’s (MHC) truck dealership in Parker, Colorado, has moved to a new facility in Englewood, Colorado.

According to a news release, the move will allow the company to better serve its customers

MHC Kenworth-South Denver is a 50,000 square foot facility that sits on 15 acres with more than 300 parking spaces.

The dealership features 23 service bays, including CNG-compliant service capabilities and full LED lighting throughout the facility. Drivers can enjoy an expanded driver’s lounge with a flat screen TV, Wi-Fi, washers and dryers and dedicated restrooms and showers, the news release noted.

“MHC’s goal is to enhance our services to better support our customers and employees,” MHC Regional Vice President and General Manager Josh Schwartz said. “By growing our facility more than six times the size of our previous facility, we can provide our customers with superior products and services while also supporting our employees with a safe and efficient working environment.”

New technology throughout the building allows for increased comfort for employees and customers, including a high efficiency geothermal heating and air conditioning system, according to the news release. A significant expansion was also made for the warehouse as well.

MHC Kenworth-South Denver is one of six MHC Kenworth locations in Colorado.

The dealership, located off E-470 Freeway and Peoria Street, sells new Kenworth trucks and offers used truck sales, parts and service for all makes and models, as well as mobile maintenance.

An open house is scheduled for June 9 to allow customers to explore the new dealership.

Murphy-Hoffman Company (MHC) is a full-service dealership network of more than 120 locations across 18 states, including 76 heavy and medium duty truck dealers, 30 MHC Truck Leasing locations, 12 Carrier Transicold locations, four TRP locations and a RoadReady Center, as well as a wholly-owned finance company, MHC Financial Services.

MHC features Kenworth, Volvo, Ford, Hino and Isuzu, and Carrier Transicold Refrigeration products.