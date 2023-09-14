Big rig spills chicken, clucks up Atlanta area traffic

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A tractor-trailer overturned in a multi-vehicle accident along Interstate 285 on Wednesday, Sept. 13, spilling 80,000 pounds of chicken onto the highway.
According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, the big rig was one of several vehicles involved in a pileup.
Police didn’t give a report on injuries.
