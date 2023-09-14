TheTrucker.com
Big rig spills chicken, clucks up Atlanta area traffic

By The Trucker News Staff -
This 18-wheeler hauling chicken overturned in a multi-vehicle accident along Interstate 285 outside of Atlanta on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Courtesy: FOX5 Atlanta)

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A tractor-trailer overturned in a multi-vehicle accident along Interstate 285 on Wednesday, Sept. 13, spilling 80,000 pounds of chicken onto the highway.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, the big rig was one of several vehicles involved in a pileup.

Police didn’t give a report on injuries.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years.

