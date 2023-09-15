Feds giving grants to improve CDL licensing process

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) plans to award approximately $48 million in grant funding to increase commercial driver’s license (CDL) driver training opportunities and continue to improve the process to obtain a CDL.

According to a news release, “the funding is aimed at improving the resiliency of our national supply chain and strengthening America’s trucking workforce. It is one of the many ways the Biden-Harris Administration is demonstrating its continued commitment to its Trucking Action Plan.”

FMCSA is awarding more than $44 million to states and other entities to operate national CDL programs through the Commercial Driver’s License Program Implementation (CDLPI) grant.

According to the government, this will help states expedite CDL issuance and renewals and ensure states electronically exchange conviction and disqualification data.

It will also implement regulatory safety requirements supporting the National Roadway Safety Strategy and develop human trafficking outreach and education materials for CDL drivers. Examples of projects funded include hiring state personnel to reduce CDL skills testing delays, improving CDL reporting, maintaining accurate driver records and training CDL skills test examiners.

“Every day, we all count on food, clothing, medicine and other goods that reach us thanks to America’s truck drivers,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With these grants, we are helping states bring more well-trained drivers into this essential field, strengthening our supply chains for years to come.”

More than $3 million in funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will also be used for a Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training grant (CMVOST).

The grant’s goal, federal officials say, is to increase the capacity to train veterans and their family members, individuals from underserved and refugee communities and other Americans to safely operate CMVs, obtain their CDLs and enter the truck and bus driving profession.

“This essential funding provided through the CMVOST grant program will help expand and diversify the pool of trained drivers, with an important focus on attracting Veterans and individuals from underserved and refugee communities,” said FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson. “We’re proud that these grants are giving priority to current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces, including National Guard, Reservists, and their family members, to pursue a commercial driver’s license.”