Big rig’s lost trailer tire smashes into car on Arkansas interstate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A car was struck by a flying big rig wheel Wednesday afternoon along Interstate 630 in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. Their car suffered major front-end damage.
According to the Arkansas State Police, a semi hauling an empty flatbed was heading west on I-630 when one of its trailer tires and wheels came off, sailing over the interstate’s concrete median and colliding with a passenger vehicle that was heading eastbound toward downtown.
Further information about the accident has not been released.
