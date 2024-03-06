PACCAR recall issued over air brake system in Kenworth models

WASHINGTON — PACCAR is recalling certain 2009-21 Kenworth C500, 2014-16 Kenworth T440, 2009-15 Kenworth T660, 2015-24 Kenworth T680, 2009-24 Kenworth T800, 2013-23 Kenworth T880 and 2009-19 Kenworth W900 vehicles because the air tanks have an insufficient volume of air for the brake systems.

As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 121, “Air Brake Systems,” a news release notes.

Insufficient air volume can reduce braking performance and increase the risk of a crash.

The recall affects almost 700 rigs, according to the news release.

Dealers will install the correct volume air tanks, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 23. Owners may contact PACCAR customer service at (425) 828-5888.

PACCAR’s number for this recall is 24KWD.