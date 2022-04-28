Black Road bridge work over I-55 in Illinois begins

CHICAGO – Repairs to the bridge carrying Black Road over Interstate 55, in Shorewood, Illinois, and Joliet, Illinois, began April 26, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT)

To complete the work, Black Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction over the bridge.

In early June, Black Road will remain one lane in each direction, with lane widths reduced to 9 feet 6 inches.

Motorists can also expect intermittent overnight lane closures on I-55, between Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) and Caton Farm Road. In addition, northwest Frontage Road, from south of Black Road to Jefferson Street will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the project.

Motorists should follow the posted detour. Access to local residences and businesses will be maintained throughout construction.

The $1 million project, which consists of a new bridge deck overlay, structural steel and joints repairs, is expected to be completed in September. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Alternative routes are strongly encouraged.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and nine million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

Accomplishments through year two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.

Find traffic and road conditions visit www.gettingaroundillinois.com.