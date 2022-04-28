Tractor-trailer strikes Texas sheriff’s deputy who was escorting funeral procession

SAN ANTONIO – A tractor-trailer struck and injured a sheriff’s deputy while escorting a funeral procession on April 21 in Bexar County, Texas.

The 18-wheeler struck the 57-year-old Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy at approximately 11:35 a.m. at Somerset and Old Somerset Road in San Antonio while he was guiding a funeral procession, according to KSAT.

The deputy was on his motorcycle going southbound when the northbound 18-2heeler clipped him, according to KENS.

Officials told KSAT that the semi-truck driver saw the deputy’s emergency lights and tried to stop but was unable to due to wet conditions. The trailer slid and struck the deputy, knocking him over into a metal guardrail.

The deputy reportedly had a broken leg, broken ankle, rib fracture and road rash. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. KSAT said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

KENS reports that it’s unclear if the driver of the tractor-trailer will face any charges at this time.