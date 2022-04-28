TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Tractor-trailer strikes Texas sheriff’s deputy who was escorting funeral procession

By The Trucker News Staff -
Tractor-trailer strikes Texas sheriff’s deputy who was escorting funeral procession
A tractor-trailer struck and injured a sheriff’s deputy while escorting a funeral procession in Bexar County, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO – A tractor-trailer struck and injured a sheriff’s deputy while escorting a funeral procession on April 21 in Bexar County, Texas.

The 18-wheeler struck the 57-year-old Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy at approximately 11:35 a.m. at Somerset and Old Somerset Road in San Antonio while he was guiding a funeral procession, according to KSAT.

The deputy was on his motorcycle going southbound when the northbound 18-2heeler clipped him, according to KENS.

Officials told KSAT that the semi-truck driver saw the deputy’s emergency lights and tried to stop but was unable to due to wet conditions. The trailer slid and struck the deputy, knocking him over into a metal guardrail.

The deputy reportedly had a broken leg, broken ankle, rib fracture and road rash. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. KSAT said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

KENS reports that it’s unclear if the driver of the tractor-trailer will face any charges at this time.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE