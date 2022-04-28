Love’s Travel Stops opens new location in Minnesota, adds 102 truck parking spaces

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Rockville, Minnesota, thanks to a travel stop that opened Thursday. The store, located at Exit 164 (8708 Crossing Drive), adds 102 truck parking spaces and 40 jobs to Stearns County.

“Love’s is pleased to open its third location in Minnesota and offer better access to Clean Places, Friendly Faces,” Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s, said. “Our Rockville location will provide amenities and employment opportunities to the community. Whether you’re a professional truck driver or four-wheel customer, we have what you need while you’re on the road.”

The location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 13,000 square feet.

Hardee’s (opening May 9).

102 truck parking spaces.

71 car parking spaces.

Six RV parking spaces.

Nine diesel bays.

Ten showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Speedco (opening later).

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

Dog park.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 split between the Rocori Area Food Shelter and the Parent Teacher Club at John Clark Elementary School.