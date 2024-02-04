TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Border agents arrest 18 migrants hiding in 18-wheeler

By John Worthen -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Border agents arrest 18 migrants hiding in 18-wheeler
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Border agents arrest 18 migrants hiding in 18-wheeler
These migrants are lined up next to an 18-wheeler after being taken into custody at the Las Cruces, N.M., station on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2024. Border agents say a K-9 officer found the people inside the big rig. (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)

EL PASO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents apprehended 18 illegal immigrants from an 18-wheeler Saturday at the Las Cruces, New Mexico, station.

According to Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Anthony “Scott” Good, who posted about the incident on X, formerly Twitter, border patrol K-9 units in Las Cruces alerted agents to the 18 migrants.

The men were taken into custody for processing.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
John Worthen
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE