Border agents discover $25 million in liquid meth concealed in tractor-trailer hauling corn husks

PHARR, Texas — Earlier this month, agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility hit the drug-smuggling community hard with the interception of alleged liquid methamphetamine worth $25,000,000 hidden in a commercial tractor-trailer.
“This was a great team effort that resulted in this discovery of hard narcotics in our cargo facility,” said Carlos Rodriguez, port director of the Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas. “Although an apparent daunting task, our frontline officers continue with their perseverance and commitment towards keeping dangerous drugs from crossing our borders.”
On Nov. 18, a CBP officer assigned to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility referred a tractor/trailer arriving from Mexico with a commercial shipment of corn husks for further inspection. During the secondary examination, officers — with the help of a canine team — discovered alleged liquid methamphetamine concealed within the tractor’s fuel tanks. The extraction process yielded 1,255 pounds (569.22 kg) of the liquid, which was stored in 26 plastic buckets.
CBP seized the narcotics, along with the conveyance, and the case was turned over to agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) for investigation.