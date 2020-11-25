Sensitech offers tips to prevent drivers, carriers from becoming victims of holiday theft

AUSTIN, Texas — Holiday weekends bring notoriously high risks for both manufacturers and the freight industry. Organized cargo theft rings will be extremely active this week, as more shipments are left unattended for extended periods of time due to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

During Thanksgiving holiday weekends between 2015 and 2019, the Sensitech Supply Chain Intelligence Center (SCIC) recorded nearly three thefts per day, a rate that’s 53% higher than the rest of the year. The reported thefts were primarily electronics (23%), but home and garden items (15%) were also popular targets.

The following are only a few notable Thanksgiving-weekend thefts that took place in the U.S. between 2015 and 2019:

2015, Louisiana: Full truckload of televisions ($380,000);

2015, Georgia: Pilferage of televisions ($100,000);

2016, New Jersey: Full truckload of footwear ($414,000);

2017, California: Facility theft of spirits ($300,000);

2017, Tennessee: Full truckload of televisions ($296,000);

2017, Florida: Facility theft of spirits ($481,000);

2017, Illinois: Pilferage of televisions ($150,000);

2018, California: Full truckload of televisions ($293,000);

2018, Texas: Full truckload of vehicles ($120,000);

2019, Alabama: Full truckload of food and drinks ($100,000; and

2019, Mississippi: Full truckload of home and garden ($100,000).

The Sensitech SCIC recommends that logistics and security professionals ensure security protocols are up to date and in line with industry best practices for both in-transit and warehouse operations. To mitigate criminal attempts to exploit cargo at rest, Sensitech suggests confirming that a given receiver’s hours of operation for the holiday weekend are consistent with scheduled delivery times; it’s also important to plan for secure parking locations in the event a shipment will have to stop for an extended period of time. Covert GPS tracking and active monitoring of high-value shipments are highly recommended, as these techniques have proven to be the most effective protocols to both mitigate in-transit theft and facilitate successful recovery of stolen product.

To help drivers and motor carriers secure their loads, the following guidelines are collectively endorsed by Sensitech, IMUA, PCSC, Travelers Insurance, SWTSC, SETSC, NETSC and the Cargo Security Alliance: