Border Patrol agents find alleged narcotics worth more than $6.5M hidden in tractor-trailer

PHARR, Texas — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently discovered a load of mixed hard narcotics containing alleged cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin hidden in a commercial shipment arriving from Mexico at the Pharr International Bridge. The narcotics have an estimated value of $6,582,600.
On June 14, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor-trailer hauling a commercial shipment of floor tile. During a nonintrusive imaging inspection of the vehicle, officers found packages of suspected narcotics hidden within the shipment. Officers removed 162 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 203 pounds, 40 packages of alleged heroin weighing 47.39 pounds and 31 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 78 pounds. Officers also discovered more than 5,100 assorted pills of alleged fentanyl, oxycodone and methamphetamine.
CBP seized the narcotics and the tractor-trailer; the case is under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.
“This seizure was accomplished due to great all-around teamwork, beginning with analytical research, use of technology and the endless commitment to the border security mission of keeping dangerous drugs from continuing their trek into our communities,” said Carlos Rodriguez, port director at Hidalgo, Pharr, Anzalduas.