Boy dies after jumping from overpass onto a box truck

By Bruce Guthrie -
The short work week after the Labor Day holiday did not start well for drivers in Florida. In West Palm Beach, all southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike in western Lake Worth were shut down after a fatal crash on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the crash occurred around 5:45 a.m. at mile marker 91, which is five miles north of the Boynton Beach Boulevard exit. 

According to the FHP, a 17-year-old boy jumped from the Hypoluxo Road overpass down into the southbound lanes of the Turnpike, and was then struck by a box truck, driven by a 29-year-old man.

The teen, who landed on the hood of the box truck and was hit, was pronounced dead at the scene, a Fire Rescue official said. No one else was hurt.

The name of the 17-year-old has not been released.

Bruce Guthrie

