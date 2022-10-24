TheTrucker.com
The Nation

California tractor-trailer driver killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-5 in Oregon

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   California tractor-trailer driver killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-5 in Oregon
Reading Time: < 1 minute
California tractor-trailer driver killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-5 in Oregon
A tractor-trailer driver is dead following an Oct. 19 collision with another tractor-trailer on Interstate 5 in Oregon.

EUGENE, Ore. — A tractor-trailer driver is dead following an Oct. 19 collision with another tractor-trailer on Interstate 5 in Oregon.

A Freightliner, operated by Pritpal Singh, 31, of Sacramento, California, was stopped in the slow southbound lane of I-5 near milepost 219 due to an earlier crash that afternoon, Oregon State Police reported.

A second Freightliner, operated by Kirpal Singh, 63, of Yuba City, California, collided with Pritpal Singh’s vehicle and caught fire.

The crash caused a chain reaction, which involved a Nissan Armada, operated by Patricia Foster, 36, of Central Point, Oregon, and a Ford Focus, operated by Kevin Loomis, 55, of Norway, Michigan.

Kirpal Singh was pronounced dead at the scene. Pritpal Singh, Foster and Loomis were not injured.

Pritpal and Kirpal Singh were not related, authorities said.

Interstate 5 was closed for around eight hours while Oregon State Troopers and Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated scene.

This was the second chain reaction crash on the same 10 mile stretch of I-5 within six hours of each other on Oct. 19.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE