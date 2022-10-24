California tractor-trailer driver killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-5 in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — A tractor-trailer driver is dead following an Oct. 19 collision with another tractor-trailer on Interstate 5 in Oregon.

A Freightliner, operated by Pritpal Singh, 31, of Sacramento, California, was stopped in the slow southbound lane of I-5 near milepost 219 due to an earlier crash that afternoon, Oregon State Police reported.

A second Freightliner, operated by Kirpal Singh, 63, of Yuba City, California, collided with Pritpal Singh’s vehicle and caught fire.

The crash caused a chain reaction, which involved a Nissan Armada, operated by Patricia Foster, 36, of Central Point, Oregon, and a Ford Focus, operated by Kevin Loomis, 55, of Norway, Michigan.

Kirpal Singh was pronounced dead at the scene. Pritpal Singh, Foster and Loomis were not injured.

Pritpal and Kirpal Singh were not related, authorities said.

Interstate 5 was closed for around eight hours while Oregon State Troopers and Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated scene.

This was the second chain reaction crash on the same 10 mile stretch of I-5 within six hours of each other on Oct. 19.