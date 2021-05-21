Camo-themed tractors showcase XPO’s pride as a military-friendly employer

XPO Military Wrapped Truck
In honor of Military Appreciation Month in May, XPO Logistics has wrapped part of its fleet in military-themed camo. The trucks can be seen on roads in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. (Courtesy: XPO Logistics)

GREENWICH, Conn. — In honor of Military Appreciation Month in May, XPO Logistics has installed camouflage wraps on several of its tractors. The wraps will remain in use all year to display XPO’s commitment to military veterans, according to a company statement.

The honor of driving the special trucks goes to XPO drivers who are U.S. military veterans and have driven at least 1 million accident-free miles. The company’s military appreciation message can be seen on roads in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

“Our drivers are ambassadors of our workplace values, which include respect, inclusion and safety — qualities that also define the military community,” said LaQuenta Jacobs, chief diversity officer of XPO. “We’re proud to have veterans behind the wheel as we spread the word about the careers we offer for women and men returning to civilian life.”

XPO has been named a bronze-level 2021 Military Friendly Employer by Viqtory, a veteran-owned business that connects military veterans with employers.

