Canadian border officers seize more than $6.6M of cocaine at commercial ports of entry

Between Oct. 18, 2024 and Nov. 9, 2024, officers with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) stopped three attempts to smuggle illegal drugs into British Columbia, according to a Nov. 25 press release.

Officers intercepted and seized 210 bricks of cocaine with a combined weight of approximately 246 kilograms (about 542 pounds) with an estimated street value of more than $6.6 million.

On Oct. 18, CBSA officers examined a commercial truck seeking entry into Canada at the Pacific Highway Commercial port of entry. With the assistance of the Detector Dog Service, officers discovered 70 bricks of suspected narcotics concealed within one of the shipment’s pallets. In total, 82 kilograms (nearly 181 pounds) of cocaine was seized.

The second incident was on Nov. 1, when officers examined a commercial truck carrying a shipment of building material seeking entry at the Pacific Highway Commercial port of entry. Upon examination, officers discovered 100 bricks of cocaine located in the truck’s belly box, concealed beneath lumber and a tarp. In this incident, officers seized approximately 119 kilograms (262 pounds) of cocaine.

Then, on Nov. 9, officers examined a commercial truck carrying a load of lumber seeking entry at the Aldergrove Commercial port of entry. Two bags filled with 40 bricks of suspected narcotics were discovered in the truck’s cab after a Detector Dog Service indicating a positive alert. A total of 45 kilograms (99 pounds) of cocaine was seized.

In all three cases, the CBSA arrested the drivers and transferred them to the custody of the RCMP Federal Serious Organized Crime Unit.