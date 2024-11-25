Truck Parking Club adds milestone 1000th location

The Truck Parking Club has made an announcement that it has added its 1,000th property member location. That allows the company to boast truck parking locations in 46 states with 24,000 spaces, according to a recent media release.

“When I started this company two years ago, I had no idea the amount of work it would take to get to this point,” CEO and Co-founder Evan Shelley said. “It took months to add our first few locations, and to earn the trust of a handful of drivers to the point where they would book with us. Because of the hard work of our tremendous team, half of which are former drivers, we’re able to celebrate this milestone on the way to helping solve the truck parking shortage.”

Shelley acknowledged that while the new milestone was worth celebrating, he affirmed that 1,000 is by far not as far as his company was going.

“…while 1,000 might seem like a big number, it’s not, “Shelley said. “There are many areas where we have few, if any, locations. Drivers should not have to go miles out of route to find parking. The average driver takes 56 minutes to find parking on a daily basis, our goal is to have drivers spend 10 minutes or less. Saving billions in inefficiencies. Our ambition is to give drivers an option no matter where they are. Suffice to say, we have a long way to go. Our next target is 10,000 locations.”

“I want to say thank you to our tens of thousands of trucker members for continuing to trust us to provide the parking they need,” he added. “Thank you to our Property Members for opening their locations up to countless drivers and fleets and thank you to our fantastic team for their tireless work to make this all possible.”



We’re just getting started,” he said. “Next stop, 10,000 locations.”