Diesel prices yo-yo back up again

Diesel prices bounced again. Like a rubber ball, prices went back up a little higher than it deceased last week.

After a decrease of three cents last week, diesel bounced back up four cents to $3.539 on a national level.

The East Coast, Gulf Coast, and Midwest rose the most on average with the East Coast climbing from $3.552 to $3.593.

The Gulf Coast rose nearly a nickel from $3.154 to $3.203 while the Midwest ascended from $3.466 to $3.531.

The Rocky Mountain region slipped slightly, but less than one cent. It was the only region that did not see any sort of an increase.