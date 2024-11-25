Diesel prices yo-yo back up again

Diesel prices bounced again. Like a rubber ball, prices went back up a little higher than it deceased last week.
After a decrease of three cents last week, diesel bounced back up four cents to $3.539 on a national level.
The East Coast, Gulf Coast, and Midwest rose the most on average with the East Coast climbing from $3.552 to $3.593.
The Gulf Coast rose nearly a nickel from $3.154 to $3.203 while the Midwest ascended from $3.466 to $3.531.
The Rocky Mountain region slipped slightly, but less than one cent. It was the only region that did not see any sort of an increase.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.