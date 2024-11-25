TheTrucker.com
Business

Diesel prices yo-yo back up again

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  Business   >   Diesel prices yo-yo back up again
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Diesel prices yo-yo back up again
After falling last week, diesel prices bounced back up again.

Diesel prices bounced again. Like a rubber ball, prices went back up a little higher than it deceased last week. 

After a decrease of three cents last week, diesel bounced back up four cents to $3.539 on a national level.

The East Coast, Gulf Coast, and Midwest  rose the most on average with the East Coast climbing from $3.552 to $3.593.

The Gulf Coast rose nearly a nickel from $3.154 to $3.203 while the Midwest ascended from $3.466 to $3.531.

The Rocky Mountain region slipped slightly, but less than one cent. It was the only region that did not see any sort of an increase.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE