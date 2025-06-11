Car catches fire after hitting back of big rig in California

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — According to a television news report out of Sacramento, Calif., a driver was hospitalized with major injuries following a collision with a big rig on a Grass Valley highway. CBS 13 cited local law enforcement officials in its report on Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol’s Grass Valley division said it happened around 2:15 p.m on the Golden Center Freeway (Highway 49) near Dorsey Drive.

Firefighters responded to the scene due to the car catching fire from the collision, according to the CBS 13 report. CHP said the driver was able to exit the burning car on his own and was alert.

Photos from the scene released by CHP show the car crashed into the back of the big rig’s trailer. The entire front end of the car, up to the windshield, was heavily damaged and stuck underneath the back end of the trailer, which was also damaged in the fire.

The driver of the big rig was not injured.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.