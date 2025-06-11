Trucker to tourist: Drivers can make the most of their time off on the road

Truck drivers are paid tourists, so the joke goes. There are few jobs that take you all over the continent AND pay you for the miles you travel.

The unfortunate punch line is that there often isn’t much to see from the interstate highways truckers frequently travel. When you have time to stop, one truck stop parking lot looks pretty much like another, with few exceptions.

When they aren’t hauling cargo, many drivers want to get home to their friends and families. Some carry their “family” with them; either bringing a partner or child along as a co-driver or “ride-along,” or traveling with a beloved pet.

And for some drivers, getting home isn’t as important as stopping long just enough to get some needed rest. Others may have a “since I’m already in the area” mindset, taking advantage of the travel opportunities of trucking to visit and enjoy the places they find themselves in.

If you have a safe place to leave your truck, a rental car allows you to go exploring. Every state has towns that are set up for tourists. You’ll find souvenirs, crafts, tons of things to eat and often museums or other activities.

Larger cities almost always have a museum or two, an aquarium or planetarium. Smaller towns often have museums devoted to local industry. Zoos can be entertaining or if plant life is more your style, there are arboretums everywhere. Of course, don’t forget lakes, beaches and rivers, which offer a multitude of options for relaxing and exploring.

There are even businesses that specialize in setting up unique tours in various parts of the U.S. For example, EagleRider offers guided UTV and motorcycle tours (they also rent bikes for exploring on your own). Try a quick internet search and see what pops up!

From trucker to tourist

If you’re spending a weekend or a 34-hour reset on the road, taking a break from living in your truck is a great way to relax and focus on something other than trucking. Spend your off time doing something else that you really enjoy!

If you really want to explore an area — and you have the off time — you might even decide to stay a little longer and make it a “vacation.” Then, when your time off is over, you can load somewhere nearby and start earning again.

In today’s connected world, it isn’t difficult to research area attractions, from parks and scenic sites to museums, movies, dining and more.

One good source of information can be found at rest areas and truck stops located near a state border. These often have rack after rack of brochures touting all sorts of attractions. It’s a great idea to call ahead to ask if truck parking is available at or near the attraction.

Local cuisine

Local restaurants — the kind that aren’t in a truck stop — can provide great dining options.

Depending on where you are, you might try Maine lobster, Maryland crab cakes or Gulf shrimp. Maybe a southern barbecue is more to your taste, or you might be craving an Iowa pork chop, or maybe authentic Tex-Mex or Chicago-style pizza.

Sampling local fare that often doesn’t taste quite as good back home (if it’s available there0 at all) can be rewarding.

Historic attractions

If you’re a history fan, your load may deliver in the vicinity of a famous landmark, battlefield or other location of interest. Some of these sites have guided tours, while others leave you on your own. Checking out historic sites can be educational as well as relaxing.

Watch for those brown historical markers along the highway!

Local festivals

Many communities have festivals and carnivals at different times throughout the year. State or county fairs can be found everywhere, and some locales have annual festivals to celebrate a local product, business or the area’s claim to fame. A few examples include the National Peanut Festival in Dothan, Alabama, the Hope Watermelon Festival in Arkansas, and the Cranberry Festival in Warrens, Wisconsin. An internet search for festivals near a location you’re heading for will turn up a list.

Sports and gambling venues

For those interested in sports, opportunities abound. There are minor league ballparks all over the U.S. where future baseball stars are learning their craft. Local high schools and colleges may have football, basketball, hockey or other events scheduled. Local racetracks may feature stock cars, hot rods, demolition derbies and more.

Some drivers find casinos fun and relaxing. Many of those are located close to the highway and will have parking for trucks. In fact, some casinos are located adjacent to (and sometime INSIDE) truck stops.

Get outside

If the great outdoors is more your style, there are campgrounds everywhere. You may be able to use your tractor as a “camper” rough it in an inexpensive, if that’s your thing. You’ll often find cabins for rent at prices comparable to a hotel room but with more privacy and better scenery. Many campgrounds have restaurants and C-stores as well as amenities such as showers and laundry facilities.

Military veterans who were discharged honorably can get a free pass to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas. These include national forests, wildlife havens and national parks. If you have identification that shows you’re a veteran — including a CDL if your state puts your veteran status on it — just present it at the park entrance. You can also apply for a special veteran identification card that can be used anywhere that offers discounts to veterans. Start the process here.

Accommodations options

If your idea of camping is room service, try a luxury hotel or a local rental. Services like Airbnb and VRBO help you rent houses or apartments in locations you want to be near — and in some areas of the country, secluded cabins are available.

Plan for transportation

You may be able to drive bobtail to a restaurant or other attraction, but rideshare services, such as Uber or Lyft, or a local taxi service may be available, too. If you’ll be there a couple of days and plan to visit multiple locations, it might be worth the cost of renting a car. If there are attractions within driving distance of one of your carrier’s terminals, there may be a loaner car you can use.

Take a break!

It’s no secret that truckers are hard-working folks. Unfortunately, too many of them sacrifice other parts of their lives to keep rolling and earning.

Everyone needs a break from the grind now and then, but it isn’t easy to recharge during a 10-hour break parked at a truck stop or rest area.

With a little research and planning, you can take your time off nearly anywhere in North America, taking advantage of the mobile nature of the job to visit places they might never see while at home.

When you return to work, you’ll be better rested and ready to roll again.