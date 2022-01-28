Car clips top of big rig; trucker uninjured

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. — A Nissan passenger car careened into the top of a semi cab Thursday night near Los Angeles after its driver left the roadway, sped through a dry river bed, then launched out of it.
Police said they had been chasing the Nissan but backed off after deemed it too dangerous to continue. The driver of the Nissan was not at the scene when police arrived.
There were conflicting reports about the truck driver’s injuries.
