Tractor-trailer fire closes lanes on I-80

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A tractor-trailer fire closed down two lanes on the westbound side of Interstate 80 in Solano County on Thursday.
The fire started at approximately 10 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver was able to pull onto the highway’s right shoulder as the tractor became fully engulfed.
The blaze caused the number three and four lanes to be closed on I-80, causing several delays.
