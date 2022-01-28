TheTrucker.com
Tractor-trailer fire closes lanes on I-80

By The Trucker News Staff -
A tractor-trailer fire closed down two lanes on the westbound side of Interstate 80 in Solano County on Thursday. (Courtesy: California Highway Patrol)

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A tractor-trailer fire closed down two lanes on the westbound side of Interstate 80 in Solano County on Thursday.

The fire started at approximately 10 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver was able to pull onto the highway’s right shoulder as the tractor became fully engulfed.

The blaze caused the number three and four lanes to be closed on I-80, causing several delays.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

