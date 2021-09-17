TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Car slams into semi’s trailer on Indiana interstate

By The Trucker News Staff -
The driver of this Pontiac Grand Am was airlifted to a Chicago hospital after plowing into the back of a semi's trailer. (Courtesy: WAFFCO Towing)

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A Pontiac Grand Am struck the trailer of an 18-wheeler in the early morning hours of Sept. 17 on an Indiana interstate onramp, sending the car’s driver to the hospital, according to an Indiana State Police report.

A 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer was parked on the right shoulder ramp of Interstate 65 northbound to Interstates 80 and 94 in Indiana when the Pontiac Grand Am left the roadway and struck it from behind, according to the report. The 18-wheeler driver was not mentioned in the report.

The report said Stephanie K. Sanders, 25, of Griffith, Indiana, was found trapped in the Pontiac and had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Gary Fire Department.

“(She was taken by) EMS to Northlake Hospital before being flown to the University of Chicago for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries,” the report said. “Evidence at the crash scene led troopers to suspect that alcohol/drugs may have been a factor.”

The ramp’s right lane was closed for approximately three hours during the crash investigation.

