CBP finds cocaine in big rig in Texas

EAGLE PASS, Texas — A tractor-trailer was found by the Customs and Border Patrol with nearly a half million dollars worth of in cocaine last week.

On March 19, CBP officers at the Camino Real International Bridge cargo facility say they encountered a commercial tractor trailer hauling a shipment of ceramic brick.

According to a press release, a CBP officer selected the tractor trailer for secondary inspection, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and screening by a canine team.

Authorities say a closer physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in officers discovering 16 packages containing a total of 35.4 pounds (16.05 kg) of alleged cocaine concealed within the trailer.

The cocaine has a total estimated street value of $472,742.

“This small but significant cocaine seizure reflects the dedication of our frontline CBP officers to the border security mission and the effective utilization of experience training and technology,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “Membership in the Free and Secure Trade program hinges upon maintaining and upholding supply chain security standards. Discovery of contraband in this case resulted in the driver’s removal from the program.”

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and tractor trailer; and the officers also revoked the driver’s FAST card and canceled the driver’s entry document. The driver was then returned to Mexico. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.