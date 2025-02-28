CBP finds over $900K in cocaine aboard semi truck in Texas

PHARR, Texas – It has been the site for many illegal drug seizures. Earlier in February, the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) got another large shipment of illegal drugs inside a tractor trailer.
CBP reported that its officers intercepted $930,400 of cocaine in a shipment of cucumbers and jalapeños.
“Our CBP officers used all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez.
The incident occurred on Feb. 22 when CBP officers encountered a commercial tractor trailer making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer selected the vehicle for inspection which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and screening by a canine team.Authorities say the physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in officers extracting a total of 28 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 70.28 pounds (31.88 kg) concealed within the vehicle.
Authorities seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations initiated a criminal investigation.
