CBP, local police rescue illegal immigrants from locked tractor-trailer in Laredo, Texas

LAREDO, Texas — Agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Laredo North Station, in cooperation with the Laredo Police Department, rescued “numerous” illegal immigrants who were locked in a parked tractor-trailer on Friday, Nov. 6.

Shortly after midnight, CBP received a call from the local police department, requesting assistance in investigating an abandoned tractor-trailer parked in front of a business near Mines Road in Laredo. According to a CBP statement, as local police approached the tractor-trailer, they heard noises coming from the trailer.

Officers broke the seal of the locked door of the trailer and discovered “numerous” people inside who had no means of escape. Law-enforcement personnel helped the people out of the trailer, and CBP agents distributed personal protective equipment to all individuals; subsequent medical screenings found all individuals to be in good health. All of the rescued individuals were determined to be illegally in the United States from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala. CBP took them into custody and seized the tractor-trailer.

While CBP did not specify how many immigrants were trapped in the trailer, local news sources cited the number as 67.

“Strong partnerships between law-enforcement agencies keeps our community safe and saves lives. I commend these Laredo Police Department officers for their quick response and diligence in locating this vehicle and helping stop another dangerous human smuggling case,” said Matthew Hudak, chief patrol agent for CBP’s Laredo Sector.